Trailer for ‘Here Today’, comedy with Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish

Sony Pictures has released the official trailer for ‘Here Today‘, a new comedy directed by the legendary Billy Crystal, who is also the protagonist along with Tiffany Haddish (‘ Hell’s Kitchen ‘). The film will hit US theaters on May 7, taking on Jason Statham’s film ‘Wrath of Man’ and David Oyelowo’s film ‘The Water Man’.

Based on the short story “The Prize” by Alan Zweibel, the film is directed by Crystal from a script she co-adapted with her Saturday Night Live partner Alan Zweibel. The film is Crystal’s first film project in a long time, specifically since she directed the 2001 TV movie ’61 * ‘, a sports drama starring Barry Pepper and Thomas Jane.

In the film, veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz meets New York singer Emma Payge. Little by little they form an unusual but hilarious and heartwarming friendship that puts aside the generation gap and redefines the meaning of love and trust.

The film stars Crystal, Haddish, Penn Badgley, Laura Benanti, Louisa Krause, Anna Deavere Smith, and Nyambi Nyambi. Production is provided by Crystal, Zweibel, Haddish, Fred Bernstein and Dominique Telso, with Rick Jackson, Claudine Marrotte and Samantha Sprecher serving as executive producers. Astute Films produces in association with Face Productions and Big Head Productions.

