trailer for final episodes and Sofia Hasmik will be regular in season 2

The Serie “Superman & Lois” he is currently on a two-week hiatus. After a magnificent episode 11 of last week, we have to wait until two Tuesdays (or Wednesday in the case of Spain) for a new chapter to arrive. The CW network has launched an exciting new trailer of the last five episodes remaining from the first season of Superman & Lois, offering a quick preview of what’s to come as the Man of Steel (Tyler Hoechlin) faces the big reveal from the final episodes, (SPOILER: select the text to see it) that character Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner) and salvation Smallville and the world of himself (END SPOILER).

Furthermore, Deadline reports that Sofia hasmik, who plays Chrissy Beppo, editor-in-chief of the Smallville Gazette on which Lois starts working, for which Chrissy deeply admires, has been Promoted to series regular for season two. Remember that the series was renewed last March due to the good data of the first pilot episode. Details about her role in the upcoming season remain unknown, but it seems clear that we can look forward to more adventures alongside Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch).

Before joining “Superman & Lois,” Hasmik appeared in several episodes of the 2019 revival of “Mad About You”. In 2018, he starred alongside David Tennant and Robert Sheehan in “Bad Samaritan.”

While the current cast list is subject to change as we get closer to the final episodes of the first season, which is scheduled to end on August 10, the main cast of the second season is expected to revert to Tyler. Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Adam Rayner, Dylan Walsh, and Emmanuelle Chriqui. That second season will arrive in early 2022.

Via information | Deadline