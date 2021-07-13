Trailer for ‘Evolution’, a film by Kata Wber and Kornl Mundrucz

Coinciding with its time at the Cannes Film Festival, The Match Factory has published the official trailer and poster of ‘Evolution’, the new film from director Kornl Mundrucz and screenwriter Kata Wber, responsible for ‘White God’, ‘Jupiter’s Moon’ and ‘Fragments of a Woman’.

Mundrucz addresses the Holocaust and its consequences in contemporary society in this film, shot in German, which follows the fate of three generations of a family unable to reconcile with its past in a country that still carries the wounds of its history.

Throughout three chapters that oscillate between memories of World War II and current scenes of Berlin life, the filmmaker and screenwriter question themselves about the Jewish identity in Germany and the legacy of generational trauma. A reflection that derives from real events and the personal history of Kata Wber, who had to face his Jewish origins when he arrived in Berlin.

In a Germany with a still sensitive past, the lives of Eva, Lena and Jonas pass through pain and scars deeply engraved in their family history. ‘Evolution’, a poetic and surrealist film, reveals the contradictions and daily challenges of the Jews of East Berlin based on striking images and a moving script.

