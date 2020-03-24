Netflix has released a first trailer for ‘Coffee & Kareem‘, action comedy directed by Michael Dowse (‘ Stuber Express’) and starring Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson. With a premiere set on the streaming channel for April 3, the trailer for the film is available below.

The story centers on Kareem Manning (Gardenhigh), who, at age 12, hires a criminal to scare his mother’s new boyfriend, police officer James Coffee (Helms). But things don’t go as Kareem expected, and he will have to team up with Coffee to get rid of the most dangerous drug dealer in all of Detroit. Henson portraying Kareem’s mother.

Co-starring Terrence Little Gardenhigh, Betty Gilpin, Ron Reae Lee, Andrew Bachelor and David Alan Grier, the film features a script by Shane McCarthy from the 2014 Black List of Unproduced Scripts. Helms and Mike Falbo produce the project through his Pacific Electric Picture Co. label, with Sanford Nelson, Jordon Foss, Linden Nelson and Don Foss as executive producers.

