Trailer for ‘Blue Miracle’, a comedy-drama inspired by real events

The official trailer for the new dramatic comedy by Julio Quintana is now available. ‘Blue Miracle’, film starring Jimmy Gonzales and Dennis Quaid whose launch will be available on Netflix next May 27. Quintana was commissioned to direct in 2016 ‘The Vessel (El navo)’, a drama starring Martin Sheen.

Based on the true events of a Mexican orphanage called Casa Hogar, the story shows Omar and the Mexican children from the orphanage entering the world’s largest fishing tournament to save their home after a devastating hurricane struck their area. They must form a partnership with a self-proclaimed fishing champion they nickname Captain Wade, who unwittingly recruited Omar and the boys to help him with the Bisbee’s Black & Blue Tournament.

The film stars Jimmy Gonzales, Dennis Quaid, Anthony Gonzalez, Raymond Cruz, Nathan Arenas, Miguel Angel Garcia, Isaac Arellanes, Steve Gutierrez, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, Fernanda Urrejola, Silverio Palacios, and Bruce McGill. The script was written by Chris Dowling, with Javier Chapa, Darren Moorman, Chris George, Ben Howard and Trey Reynolds in production.

