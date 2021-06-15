Trailer for ‘Bergman Island’, the new film by Mia Hansen-Lve

Les Films du Losange has released the trailer and poster of ‘Bergman Island’, the new film written and directed by Mia Hansen-Lve (‘The Future’, ‘Maya’) that will be presented to the world during the next edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

The French director’s seventh feature film marks her long-awaited debut in English and has a suggestive cast led by Vicky Krieps (‘The invisible thread’, ‘Das Boot (The submarine)’), Tim Roth (‘Tin Star’, ‘La Song of Forgotten Names’), Mia Wasikowska (‘Piercing’, ‘Damsel’) and Anders Danielsen Lie (‘July 22’, ‘Night devours the world’).

The film follows a couple of American filmmakers who retire to the island of Fr, where famous Swedish director Ingmar Bergman lived and filmed, in search of inspiration to write their next film. As summer progresses and his fascination for the island’s mysterious landscapes increases, the border between reality and fiction soon becomes blurred.

As might be expected, the Bergmanian imaginary is very present in the story and plays an important narrative role in this film that will hit French cinemas on July 14, to Spanish on December 22 at the hand of Avalon.

