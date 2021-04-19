Trailer for ‘Annette’, the new Leos Carax movie starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard

Los Angeles today.

Henry is a comedian with a great sense of humor.

Ann, an internationally renowned singer.

Together, under the spotlight, they are a glamorous and successful couple.

The birth of their first daughter, Annette, a mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny, will turn their lives upside down.

UGC Distribution presents the first trailer of ‘Annette’, the new film directed by Leos Carax (‘Holy Motors’). A musical-style film starring Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard and Simon Helberg and written by Ron and Russell Mael, members of the North American rock band Sparks through which he has also composed his soundtrack.

The film will hit French cinemas on July 6, after passing through a Cannes Festival that will be in charge of opening and where its world premiere will take place.

