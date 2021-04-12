Trailer for Amazon’s ‘No Regrets for Tom Clancy’

Trailer for ‘No Regrets by Tom Clancy‘.Michael B. Jordan is the protagonist of a new adventure in the Jack Ryan universe. Amazon Prime Video will premiere ‘No Regrets by Tom Clancy‘ April 30.

Amazon Prime Video presents the final trailer for ‘No Regrets by Tom Clancy‘, action thriller with Michael B. Jordan as John Kelly, one of the most popular characters in the Jack Ryan universe, the novel saga of Tom clancy which has already given us titles like ‘The hunt for red October‘(John McTiernan, 1990),’Patriot game‘(Phillip Noyce, 1992),’Imminent danger‘(Phillip Noyce, 1994),’Nuclear panic‘(Phil Alden Robinson, 2002),’Jack Ryan: Operation Shadow‘(Kenneth Branagh, 2014) and the hit series, also from Amazon,’Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan‘(Carlton Cuse, Graham Roland, 2018), with John krasinski as the implicated agent.

On ‘No Regrets by Tom Clancy‘We will see the origin of the story of hero John Kelly, a Marine of the Navy Seal who uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for their participation in a secret operation, it will begin to hunt them down at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow Navy SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and with a strange CIA agent (Jamie bell), Kelly’s mission will unwittingly uncover a covert plot that threatens to lead the United States and Russia to war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly will have to fight his enemies mercilessly to avoid disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.

Directed by Stefano sollima (‘Suburra’, ‘Sicario: The day of the soldier’), with a script by Taylor sheridan Y Will staples and produced by Akiva Goldsman, Josh appelbaum, André Nemec Y Michael B. Jordan, the cast includes, in addition to the aforementioned B. Jordan, Bell and Turner-Smith, a Lauren London, Brett gelman, Jacob scipio, Jack kesy, Colman Domingo Y Guy pearce.

Amazon Prime Video will premiere ‘No Regrets by Tom Clancy‘ April 30.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Amazon prime

TV Rankings

What to watch on Netflix when you don’t know what to watch

Ranking

The most underrated series

Ranking

TV series that went crazy

Ranking

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io