Trailer, first, of the last Golden Bear of the Berlin Film Festival

‘The lives of others’: The first trailer for the Iranian film that won the Golden Bear at the last edition of the Berlin Film Festival The film will hit theaters next June 25th from the hand of BTeam Pictures

The next June 25th, Bteam Pictures brings to theaters ‘The lives of others’Winner of the Golden Bear at the last Berlinale. The well-known Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof, pending sentence for showing the government’s repression in his cinema, presents us with four stories from daily life in Iran where the death penalty affects not only the convicted but the lives of others. A powerful journey defined by the paradoxes of the Iranian people. The cast is headed by Ehsan Mirhosseini, Shaghayegh Shourian, Kaveh Ahangar, Alireza Zareparast, Salar Khamseh, Darya Moghbeli, Mahtab Servati, Mohammad Valizadegan and Mohammad Seddighimehr, among others.

“Last year, I saw one of my interrogators coming out of the bank while crossing a street in Tehran. Suddenly, I experienced an indescribable sensation. Without him noticing, I followed him for a while. After ten years, he had aged a bit. I wanted to take a picture of him with my mobile, I wanted to run towards him, rebel against him and, angrily yell at him all my questions. But when I looked at him closely and observed his gestures with my own eyes, I couldn’t see an evil monster. “explains the director. And adds: “Driven by such personal experiences, I wanted to tell stories that asked: as responsible citizens, do we have any other option to enforce the inhumane orders of despots?”

