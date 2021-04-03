Trailer and release date

When will ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ end? ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ renews for a fifth season

That ending left us breathless and with a vital need to know what will happen to June. His future was left up in the air, but we are closer to knowing his destiny, because the Season 4 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ already has a date of premiere and a shocking new trailer. It should have reached our screens months ago, but suffered a delay caused by the pandemic as has happened with many productions. During this time we have been telling you about any news regarding one of the most anticipated series that will return on April 29 to HBO Spain with three opening chapters and then a new one every Thursday. Elisabeth Moss, its protagonist, offered some clues about the plot. “We don’t want to keep doing the same thing. You can’t keep June in this place where they torture her all the time. It’s boring,” the actress said in an interview with The Times. If you are late with respect to previous deliveries, remember that they are also available on Amazon Prime Video.

They seem to want to turn around and add more excitement to the story in the next few episodes. The interpreter did not want to tell much more, but she did answer the question about whether her character will have a happy ending: “It depends on what you consider happy.” Impossible to draw any conclusion from this statement that gives rise to multiple interpretations. For now, we leave you with this new advance in which it is clear that it will not be easy at all. As leader of the rebels he will seek justice, but also revenge …

Regarding this fourth season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ there are a lot of questions. Attention SPOILERS! June ended up injured and dragged by the rest of the maids, so her life is in danger, although she is powerful and will come out of this predicament as on other occasions. He will survive and we will have to see what happens to him after the blow with which he saved the children. This was the first trailer that came to light and it’s really exciting …

One of his goals will be to find little Hannah and he will (that image of the little girl in a glass cage with June outside is overwhelming), as well as pursue all other purposes with the help of her allies. Nor is it clear if Josep Lawrence will pay for his complicity and what will happen to the Waterfords in Canada. That sequence of both of them walking in triumph is disconcerting. Gilead trembles because the battle is served and we are not going to lose it.

