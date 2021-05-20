trailer and release date on Netflix

resident Evil It is again at a peak of expectation after the release of Resident Evil 8: Village, of which we tell you our impressions in the analysis. Clearly, Netflix is ​​taking advantage of the spotlight to promote the long-awaited animated adaptation of the franchise: Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (The Infinite Darkness in Latin America). Through a trailer, the streaming video platform confirmed that the series will be released on July 8, 2021.

Unlike other video game-based productions that take the liberty of exploring new narrative paths, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will remain true to Capcom’s canon. In fact, The series stars Claire Redfield and Leon Kennedy, the main characters of Resident Evil 2. Their voices will be the responsibility of the regulars Stephanie Panisello and Nick Apostides, respectively.

The story of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

We know that the story of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is set in 2006, just as the T-Virus begins to spread in the United States. It all starts with Leon Kennedy, then a federal agent, investigating inappropriate access to secret White House documents. However, the situation takes an unexpected turn when a blackout occurs, followed by a horde of zombies that appears unexpectedly. The synopsis is complemented by the following:

Meanwhile, TerraSave team member Claire Redfield discovers a mysterious drawing made by a child in a country she had visited while helping refugees. Intrigued by the drawing, which appears to show a victim of a viral infection, Claire begins her own investigation. The next morning, Claire visits the White House to request the construction of a welfare center. There, he has a meeting with Leon and takes the opportunity to teach him the child’s drawing. Leon seems to realize some kind of connection between the zombie outbreak in the White House and the strange drawing, but he tells Claire that there is no relationship and they leave. It seems that these two zombie outbreaks in separate countries lead to events capable of shaking the entire nation.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness was produced by TMS Entertainment and Quebico, while the same Hiroyuki kobayashi (Producer of Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 6) is the creative supervisor of the project on behalf of Capcom. Remember that the series will be available on July 8.

