trailer and release date on Netflix

Netflix has released the first trailer of the fifth season of La Casa de Papel, one of his most popular foreign series. The video also confirms its release dates. Yes, you read correctly, “dates”, well the last season will be divided into two parts. The first will be available from next September 3, while the second will reach the December 3. That is, it will wait three months.

The trailer, unfortunately, it doesn’t teach us much about what we can see in the final closure of La Casa de Papel. When it comes to the Grand finaleIt is understood that Netflix wants to keep all possible details until the premiere. In the preview we can only see the usual group of thieves defending their position in the Bank of Spain. Bullets and intense action scenes are not going to be missing. You can see the trailer below:

Of course, Alex Piña, director of the series, promises that it will be the best season of all: «We have spent almost a year thinking about how to destroy the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get to irreversible situations for many characters. The result is the fifth season of La Casa de Papel. War reaches its most extreme and savage heights, but it is also the most epic and exciting season«.

The fifth and final season of La Casa de Papel will consist of 10 episodes. As we mentioned previously, it will be divided into two volumes of 5 chapters each. In addition to the usual locations in Spain, the production confirms that they have shot some scenes abroad. Specifically in Portugal and Denmark.

The distribution of La Casa de Papel is made up, for the moment, by Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituño (Raquel Murillo, Lisbon), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Alba Flores ( Nairobi), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Mónica Gaztambide, Stockholm). Will we see new faces in the last episodes? We do not rule it out. As of September 3 we will leave doubts.

