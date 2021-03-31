trailer and release date on Disney Plus

Although the public’s eyes are focused on the Marvel series on Disney Plus, we must not forget that Star Wars still has a few stories to tell this year. The first one will be Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the new animated series from Dave Filoni. Lucasfilm finally made its official Release date: May 4. Yes, we can celebrate May the 4th Be With You in a big way.

After succeeding in The Mandalorian, Dave filoni will resume the animated productions with a proposal that promises a lot. We must not forget that the creative was also responsible for Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, which laid the foundations for what is now The Mandalorian. Nevertheless, in Star Wars: The Bad Batch they propose an adventure away from Mando and Grogu (Baby Yoda), up to a point.

From what we know so far, Star Wars: The Bad Batch will introduce us to Clone Force 99, a squad of four clones that were genetically altered to enhance their skills on the battlefield. Crosshair, an exceptional sniper thanks to his improved eyesight; Wrecker, who is taller and stronger than the vast majority of clones; Tech, whose mental capacity makes him smarter than the rest; Hunter, leader of the cluster and one who possesses enhanced sensory abilities. It is worth mentioning that a fifth member joined the squad later: Threw out.

As you could already observe in the Star Wars: The Bad Batch trailer, the Clone Force 99 squad is not exactly the most obedient; the high command of the Republic overlooked this detail thanks to their great effectiveness in combat. However, the group’s course changes forever after disobey Order 66, which led to the extermination of the Jedi. From that moment on, the five clones had to fend for themselves. The above, obviously, leads them to live all kinds of adventures.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch antagonist will be Wilhuff Tarkin himself, one of the most iconic characters in the universe created by George Lucas. Be careful, in the trailer it also appears Fennec shand, which in The Mandalorian is played by Ming-Na Wen. Will we see any other familiar faces in the animated series? We will know from May 4. Don’t forget that Star Wars: The Bad Batch is a exclusive Disney Plus production.

