trailer and release date on Apple TV +

One of the most anticipated productions of Apple TV + already has a trailer. And he does it from the hand of one of the most acclaimed casts of recent times. La Costa de los Mosquitos (The Mosquito Coast) is one of the great series that premieres this April exclusively on Apple’s streaming service.

It’s based in one of Paul Theroux’s best-selling books. The series follows the dangerous journey of Allie Fox, an idealistic, radical and brilliant inventor (played by Justin Theroux), who on his flight from the United States government goes with his entire family to Mexico, where he will find more trouble.

The Apple production is written by acclaimed novelist Neil Cross, and directed by Rupert Wyatt, The Mosquito Coast will be on Friday, April 30 on Apple TV +. The name will sound familiar to many. That’s right.

The series is a remake of the original film of the same name directed by Peter Weir and released in 1986 with Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and River Phoenix, among others, in the title roles.

Trailer of ‘The Mosquito Coast’

The series stars Justin Theroux (The Leftovers), Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman, and will premiere weekly every Friday on Apple TV +. However, on April 30 we will have available the first two episodes of La Costa de los Mosquitos (The Mosquito Coast).

Like the movie, The Mosquito Coast will tell, like the book, the entire journey of Allie Fox and her family fleeing the United States. A fast-paced race to save his family. Total it will be seven episodes those that will make up the season of the series. The first two are directed by Rupert Wyatt.

La Costa de los Mosquitos (The Mosquito Coast) will premiere exclusively on Apple TV + as part of the spring premieres and as one of the biggest names in April. In exclusive, two premiere episodes on the 30th and the rest will arrive every Friday until a total of 7 are completed.

One of the main differences seems to be that, while in the 80s film the trip is to Nicaragua, in the production of Apple TV + it is the destination of Mexico. This is the trailer for the original.

