Trailer and release date of Netflix’s new true crime

In 1999, the young Rocío Wanninkhof is assassinated. Dolores Vázquez, her mother’s ex-partner, enters prison without solid evidence to prove her guilt. Influenced by a strong discriminatory campaign, Spanish public opinion wants to find a culprit. When the lifeless body of another teenager, Sonia Carabantes, appears in 2003, the police catch the real murderer, but by then society has already turned the page. A filmic bet that covers the multiple perspectives of the case: judicial, political, media and gender.

The next June 23, and after passing through the DocsBarcelona Festival, it comes to Netflix ‘The Wanninkhof-Carabantes case’, a documentary directed by Tania Balló and produced by Brutal Media that addresses the famous case from multiple perspectives: judicial, police, political, media, sociological and gender.

“I have been thinking for many years that this story deserved a documentary. I have worked with the distance of time, with the utmost respect and with a critical and reflective will. When all this happened I was 22. Now, 20 years later, I bring a more mature look, and from an almost cinematic narrative, I can also reflect on society. My previous works have as thematic axes the historical, democratic memory,… my intention with this film is to go one step further and recover the spirit of social denunciation from the contemporary and the gender perspective, which 20 years ago was unthinkable “explains Balló.

