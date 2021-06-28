Trailer and release date of ‘Foundation’, Apple’s ambitious series based on the work of Isaac Asimov

Isaac Asimov’s ‘Foundation’ is one of the most famous literary sagas in science fiction, and until now no one had been able to carry out an audiovisual adaptation, although it will not have been due to attempts that came to nothing. But Apple arrived, and with the help of Skydance they have finally managed to turn it into a series that will be seen very soon on the streaming platform of the apple company. Here’s the trailer, in which it is made clear that they have spent a lot, but a lot of money to do justice to Asimov’s work:

In addition to releasing the trailer, it has also been announced that it will not take long to see the first season of the series. The first three chapters will be available on Apple TV + on Friday, September 24 and every Friday a new episode will be launched until reaching a total of ten.

David S. Goyer (‘Batman Begins’) is the showrunner of this adaptation that takes us to a galaxy ruled by the Empire. Dr. Hari Seldon has predicted that the fall of the regime is near so he and a group of allies begin to create the Foundation to ensure a future.. Meanwhile, the Cleons, emperors who have cloned themselves while in power, prepare to stand up to those who want to take away their privileged place in society.

The cast of ‘Foundation’

In the main cast we find familiar faces such as Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Alfred Enoch or T’Nia Miller. Lou Llobell makes his debut in style as Gail Dornick and Leah Harvey joins him as Salvor Hardin. ‘Foundation’ was already renewed earlier this year for a second season.