trailer and release date for Xbox and PC

As it had been leaked, we already have the first ingame teaser trailer for Starfield, the ambitious game from Bethesda that will be exclusive to Xbox and PC. From the creators of Fallout 4 and Skyrim, Starfield is one of the most ambitious titles in recent years, although the relevant information about it is still a mystery.

It was to be expected that, after the purchase of Bethesda by Microsoft, the title would end up as exclusive for the Microsft console (although it will also be sold on PC). And that he was going to be the protagonist of the Xbox event, with which the company opened its E3 conference.

Although, as we say, Starfield has been the absolute protagonist of the event, we will still have to wait to take over. In addition to presenting the trailer, Xbox and Bethesda have also confirmed the release date of the game.

If nothing changes, Starfield coming to Xbox and PC on November 11, 2022, within a year and a few months. It will undoubtedly be one of the hallmarks of Xbox for the present generation, and much is expected of the game.

In the meantime, yes, we can opt for its spectacular trailer.

Starfield Trailer

