Trailer and release date

‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness‘presents its first trailer, Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield are the protagonists.’Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness‘will premiere on Netflix in July 2021.

Netflix presents the trailer for ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’, a series based on the Capcom video game franchise that allows us to take a look at the animated design of the title, a tribute to the loyal fans of the saga.

“The city of Clearfield, MD, has long been in the shadow of three seemingly unrelated giants: the Umbrella Corporation, the dismantled Greenwood Asylum, and Washington, DC. Today, twenty-six years after the discovery of the T-Virus, secrets kept by the three of them will begin to be revealed at the first signs of an outbreak ”, pointed out a leaked synopsis.

Its eight chapters will take place twenty-six years after the discovery of the T-Virus in Clearfield, a city in the shadow of the Umbrella Corporation, the dismantled Asylum of Greenwood and Washington, DC, just as certain guarded secrets begin to reveal themselves at the first signs of an outbreak. .

After years of inertia and monotony, it seems that the franchise ‘resident Evil‘vibrates again with the intensity of yesteryear, and on three sides at the same time.

In addition to the future animated series, the momentum that ‘Resident Evil 7: Biohazard‘gave the saga in its original facet, the video game, has made Capcom becomes main news again with every little news announced about the eighth installment of the franchise, ‘Resident Evil Village‘. The success of the very elegant remake of ‘Resident Evil 2’ in 2019 has also helped gamers have more desire than ever to discover how far Umbrella and her evil colleagues have been able to go.

As for the cinematographic side, and relying on the title, let’s say Paul WS Anderson I did not deceive us in 2017 and ‘Resident Evil: Final Chapter‘is definitely the last of the interplanetary races of Jovovich mile. Now it’s up to Johannes Roberts, director of ‘At 47 meters‘(2017) or’The Strangers: Night Hunt‘(2018), take over’Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City‘, a promising reboot that will return to the roots of the video game.

‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness‘will premiere on Netflix in July 2021.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Netflix

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io