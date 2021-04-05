Trailer and release date

More than a decade later, finally The walking dead it will come to an end this year. AMC confirmed that season 11, the last of the main series, It will premiere on August 22. Recall that The Walking Dead expanded its tenth season with six additional episodes, which focused on telling short stories of some characters. Nevertheless, the final episodes will follow a completely different narrative path.

According to AMC, season 11 of The Walking Dead will once again pick up the main story. In fact, they promise that it will be the biggest season of all. The reason? It will have 24 episodes, of which 8 will be part of the first wave. Obviously, the fans of the series could not expect less from the conclusion of a series that, although it has had its ups and downs, has regained the interest of many followers during the most recent seasons.

Angela kang, producer and showrunner of The Walking Dead, told Variety that the final season will be loaded with action scenes and zombies, many zombies. And although they will be the farewell episodes, they will introduce new stories and locations. At the moment, yes, they have not wanted to advance anything about the narrative aspect; even the first trailer he is quite cautious with what he shows and lets hear. You can see it below:

“After the six additional episodes of season 10, which focused on smaller character-focused stories, we are excited to begin season 11 of The Walking Dead. The stakes will be high: we will see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations and we’ll see the groups together in a community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them, ”he stated.

Beyond The Walking Dead

Although the series will put an end to the main story, we must not forget that the franchise is still far from disappearing. AMC knows that it has a gold mine on its hands and has therefore ordered the development of multiple spinoffs and movies. Of course, Fear the Walking Dead is just one of the proposals with which they intend to continue exploring the zombie apocalypse.

