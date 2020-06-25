The Magistrate, administrator of an isolated settlement on the border of a nameless empire, longs for a quiet retirement … until the arrival of Colonel Joll, whose mission is to report on the activities of the « barbarians » and security problems in border. Joll carries out a series of relentless interrogations.

The way the Colonel’s « brbaros » are treated and the torture of a young « brbara » will combine to lead the Magistrate to a crisis of conscience … and a quixotic act of rebellion.

Samuel Goldwyn Films has released the official trailer and poster for ‘Waiting for the Barbarians‘, the first film shot in English by the Colombian Ciro Guerra, responsible for’ Los viajes del viento ‘, the Oscar nominee’ Embrace of the Serpent ‘or’ Summer Birds’.

Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson and Gana Bayarsaikhan lead the cast of this production based on the ‘Waiting for the barbarians’ from South African J.M. Coetzee that the novelist himself, Nobel Prize for Literature, has been in charge of adapting for the big screen, and that after his visit to festivals such as those of Venice or San Sebastin, it will be released in the United States on August 7, directly on VOD.

