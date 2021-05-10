Trailer and poster of ‘Venom: There will be Matanza’, which delays its premiere in Spain

Venom is back, and this time he knows how to cook. So so. Sony has released the first trailer for ‘Venom: There Will Be Carnage’, the sequel to the 2018 film starring Tom Hardy, and it comes with many very curious details.

Venom cooking (in his own way) or greeting a bazaar clerk in Chinese are some of the new abilities that Spider-Man’s antihero has. In addition, fans have begun to locate some nods to the comics and Marvel in general, such as a newspaper page mentioning the Avengers (thus confirming that … they are in the same universe?) or a Stan Lee “cameo”, which appears on the cover of a magazine that Venom touches with his tentacle.

In addition, the advance gives us a first look at the new Cletus Kasady, the villain played by Woody Harrelson that we saw in the post-credits scene of ‘Venom’ and that here will become Carnage. Andy Serkis, the mythical Gollum from ‘The Lord of the Rings’, is put in the director’s chair, while Michelle Williams returns as Ane Weying and Naomie Harris joins, who will play the also villain Francis Barriston, alias Shriek.

After several delays, ‘Venom: There will be Matanza’ will hit Spanish cinemas on October 8, 2021. That’s two weeks later than in the US, where it will premiere on September 24. The script is signed again by Kelly Marcel (‘Venom’, ‘Fifty Shades of Gray’).

Eddie Brock vs. Venom

The trailer makes it pretty clear that the relationship between Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote is still a bit weird. Serkis defines them as “the strange couple” in an interview with IGN: “They’ve been together for a year and a half, let’s say, since the last movie. And they are trying to figure out how they can coexist. And it’s like living with a manic baby. Eddie has a hard time. He cannot concentrate. You are trying to get back to work. And of course he thinks only of himself. “On the other hand, Venom” feels trapped, because he cannot leave Eddie’s body without his permission. “A Molotov cocktail that will stir as a new threat ravages the world: Carnage and, to some extent, Shriek, it sounds like it’s going to be a mess.