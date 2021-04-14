Trailer and poster of ‘The Water Man’, David Oyelowo’s directorial debut

RLJE Films has released the first trailer and a new poster of ‘The Water Man‘, a film that will mark David Oyelowoy’s directorial debut, which will have its US theatrical release on May 7. Both the trailer and the poster are available below.

It is about a family drama about a precocious young man named Gunner (Lonnie Chavis) who, in order to save his mother (Rosario Dawson) who is very ill, runs away from home to find a mythical and legendary character called “The Man of the World. Water “, as it is rumored that it is capable of cheating its own death.

With the help of a friend (Amiah Miller), the two embark on a dangerous adventure through the forest. Their only hope of rescue is Gunner’s father (Oyelowo), who, despite the fact that his relationship with his son is not good, will stop at nothing to find them.

Written by Emma Needell, the film’s cast includes Rosario Dawson, Maria Bello, Alfred Molina, David Oyelowo, Amiah Miller, Lonnie Chavis, Holden Goyette, and Peter James DeLuca.

