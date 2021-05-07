Trailer and poster of the final season of Netflix’s The Neighbor

A couple of years ago, Netflix Spain launched its original series “The neighbor”, a superhero-themed comedy starring Quim Gutiérrez and Clara Lago. The streaming platform has released the first look at the second season of the series, with which the series will also end. In this way, Titan will say goodbye to all of us with this second season consisting of 8 episodes and that will be released worldwide on May 21th.

In the new episodes, Javier (Gutiérrez), Lola (Lago), JR (Adrián Pino) ​​and Julia (Catalina Sopelana) will meet a very special character: a mysterious civil servant (Javier Botet), who shows up in the neighborhood to find the true Guardian. Meanwhile, Madrid is running as a candidate for the Olympic Games and the mayor (Gracia Olayo) will do everything possible to win them, even using a famous actor (Fran Perea) to pretend that he is Titan and take advantage of his commercial pull.

The latest installment of “El Vecino” produced by ZETA STUDIOS for Netflix is ​​based on the comic by Santiago García and Pepo Pérez published by Astiberri and has Ernesto Sevilla, Raúl Navarro, Víctor García León and Mar Olid as directors. For their part, Raúl Navarro, Miguel Esteban and Marc Crehuet are the scriptwriters for this second season, Josep Gatell and Teresa de Rosendo join as showrunners and Eneko Gutiérrez is the executive producer.