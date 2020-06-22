Trailer and poster of ‘Summer of 85‘, the film number 20 of the always interesting Franois Ozon (‘ In the house ‘,’ Young and pretty ‘,’ Frantz ‘) that will reach the Spanish cinemas in the near future by the hand of Golem Distribution.

What do you dream of when you are 16 years old and you are in a resort on the Normandy coast? With having a best friend? With making a friendship pact that lasts forever? Have a thousand adventures by boat or jet ski? No! You dream of death. The summer vacations of 1985 have just started and this story tells how Alexis begins to grow.

Flix Lefebvre and Benjamin Voisin lead the cast of this film in which Philippine Velge, Melvil Poupaud or Valeria Bruni Tedeschi also participate and which will hit theaters in their native France this July.

