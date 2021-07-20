Trailer and poster of ‘Maligno’, the new horror movie by James Wan

James Wan returns to horror movies after having been very entertained by the deep sea with Aquaman. The director films that are already cult in the genre such as ‘Saw’ or ‘The Warren File’ presents the trailer for ‘Maligno’, with which he promises “a new vision of terror”:

Annabelle Wallis leads the film’s cast as Madison, a woman who has terrible nightmares that paralyze her. But everything will get more terrifying when he discovers that they are not really dreams, but are actually happening.. The story is devised by Wan himself with his wife Ingrid Bisu and Akela Cooper. The latter signs the script.

The cast of ‘Maligno’ is completed by Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White, Jacqueline McKenzie, Jake Abel and Ingrid Bisu herself. Warner Bros. will be in charge of releasing the film in theaters from September 3. In the United States, in addition to theaters, it can also be seen the same day on HBO Max.

Return to Atlantis

After ‘Evil’, James Wan returns to Atlantis with the sequel to ‘Aquaman’, which will be titled ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’. The cast will once again be headed by Jason Momoa and Amber Heard and filming has already begun in London..