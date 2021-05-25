Trailer and poster for ‘Last Night in Soho’, Edgar Wright’s new movie

Focus Features and Universal Pictures present the official trailer and poster for ‘last night in Soho‘, the new film written and directed by Edgar Wright (‘ Shaun of the Dead ‘,’ Scott Pilgrim against the world ‘) that stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp and in one of his latest works, the recently deceased Diana Rigg.

It is a psychological thriller co-written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns (‘1917’) about a young woman who has a passion for fashion design and has the uncanny ability to go back to the sixties, where she meets her idol, a dazzling aspiring singer. But the London of the sixties is not what it seems and time seems to crumble with dire consequences when, in one of his trips to the past, witness a terrible event.

In the director’s words, “I imagined the story of ‘Last Night in Soho’ during numerous evening walks around London. I am fascinated by the modern, modern city in which I live, but also by the London of the sixties. It is an obsession that encompasses music, fashion and, of course, cinema. In part, the story is inspired by the dramas and thrillers of the time, and even by the genre of psychological horror, which allows the audience to be guided on an incomparable journey “.

“This movie has been shot to be seen and heard on the big screen. My biggest motivation throughout the process has been to make it an absolute experience for movie lovers. The closing of theaters during the pandemic increased my desire to viewers will enjoy the film as I thought from the beginning, especially now that theaters are reopening around the world “, concludes the British filmmaker.

The film will be released in theaters in the United States on October 22, while the Spanish will arrive a couple of weeks later, on November 5.

