Trailer and poster for ‘Cowboys’, a modern western starring Steve Zahn

Samuel Goldwyn Films presents the official trailer and poster for ‘Cowboys‘, a modern western-style family drama written and directed by newcomer Anna Kerrigan and starring Steve Zahn, Jillian Bell, Ann Dowd and the young Sasha Knight.

The film follows Troy (Zahn), a troubled but well-meaning father who has recently separated from his wife Sally (Bell). Distressed by Sally’s refusal to let her trans son (Knight) live as a child, Troy escapes with him into the Montana desert being pursued by a police detective (Dowd).

After passing through festivals such as those in Tribeca, Nashville or Philadelphia, this independent production will premiere in the United States on February 12.

