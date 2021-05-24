trailer and date of the end of the series

Teaser trailer for the end of ‘The Money Heist‘It will be released in two parts, Volume 1 on September 3 and Volume 2 on December 3, 2021.’The Money Heist‘: everything we know about season 5.

‘The Money Heist‘continues has become one of the most important titles ever to come out of a Spanish television network. The series of Alex Pina, produced by Atresmedia, managed to reach 65 million views in record time when its fourth season premiered on Netflix.

Now, after becoming a worldwide phenomenon, it announces the release dates of the two blocks that will make up its fifth and final season as fans mark those days on the calendar:

– The Money Heist, season 5 (volume 1) – September 3

– The Money Heist, season 5 (volume 2) – December 3

“The Band has been locked up in the Bank of Spain for more than 100 hours, they have managed to rescue Lisbon but are experiencing one of their worst moments after having lost one of their own,” underlines the official synopsis. “The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, he has no plan to escape. When it seems that nothing can get worse, a new enemy will arrive much more powerful than any of the previous ones: the army. The end of the biggest robbery in history is near and what began as a robbery will now be transformed into a war ”.

“When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of a pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected of a season of ten episodes and we tried by all means to generate a feeling of the end of the season or series finale in that first volume,” says Pina . “We decided to work in an extreme war genre and put La Banda on the ropes. In volume 2 we focus more on the emotionality of the characters, it is a journey through their sentimental map that connects us directly with the farewell ”.

