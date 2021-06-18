Trail event of the year: Adventure Experience

This weekend we bikers who are fans of the Trail have a great appointment, the Adventure experience. An event that takes place on June 19 and 20 at Rocco’s Ranch, an offroad circuit located in Montmeló. There will be on-road and off-road routes, clinics, talks, technical workshops and a large shopping area for everyone who attends. The Trail or Adventure segment has been booming for a few years, more and more brands are joining this trend that is no longer new, releasing models designed for a mixed use of field and road. In this case, we will be able to see and test Trail bikes from BMW, Ducati, Triumph, Macbor, Honda, Harley Davidson and Yamaha. We will also enjoy stands of specialized brands such as Mosko moto, Wunderlich, Garmin, AndreaniMHS, SW-Motech, Shad, Uniracing and Puig.

This type of event is experiencing a spectacular moment since a large attendance is assured.

Adventure Experience has a very tight program which I copy / paste below:

Saturday:

12:00 Ricard Fité: presentation of his latest book ‘Motorcycles, sweat and Africa’12:30 Pol Tarrés Exhibition13:00 Shad material draw13:30 Miguel Puertas: Orientation and driving techniques16:00 León Bocanegra: MotoAventura as a way of life16:45 Basella Off Road: Oktoberbook Presentation17:15 Uniracing: Workshop for the placement of protective stickers and decorations18:00 Shad Giveaway18:30 Pol Tarrés Exhibition @killianmoreno at Rocco´s Ranch

Sunday:

11:45 Ruben Faria12:30 Pol Tarrés Exhibition13:00 Shad material draw13:30 Miquel Silvestre: Presentation of his new motorcycle, ‘La Gorda’16:00 Fernando Gost (TET): Trans European Trail16:45 AndreaniMHS: Suspension Regulation17:30 Black Pearl: Barcelona-Dakar in August18:00 Onboad Moto Giveaway18:30 Pol Tarrés Exhibition

The activities with our own motorcycle also look very good, we have the possibility of entering the track with our mounts to put us to the test through a series of obstacles, as well as ups and downs and a promising tongue of sand called “Erg Chebbi” in honor of the famous dunes in the Merzouga area.

We are not going to miss it, and you? If you want to buy the tickets, this is the link. Take into account if you are going to buy them, that in order to access the circuit it is necessary to choose the option that has “+ Activities” in the name.