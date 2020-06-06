Experts fear a more dramatic scenario of the coronavirus in Chile. They warn that Chile will reach 7,000 infections a day if the spread of the coronavirus is not stopped. Chile was one of the Latin American countries that took the longest to apply forceful restrictions due to the coronavirus.

Chile could reach 7,000 new daily cases of coronavirus next week if authorities fail to break the chain of infections that keeps the hospital system in the capital and its surroundings on the verge of collapse.

The Faculty of Medicine of the University of Chile estimated that, according to the current dynamic of coronavirus infections, on Monday the number would go from the current 4,500 new cases in one day to 7,000, and that mortality, which in the last three days exceeded the 80 daily deaths will rise by the end of June, the AP reported.

In greater Santiago, which concentrates the majority of the infected and dead, the authorities have not been able to reduce the mobility of people despite the fact that a total quarantine has been in force for three weeks. Tens of thousands of street vendors take to the streets every day to try to market a product that allows them to bring food home.

In addition, the Ministry of Health lost the traceability of those infected daily and their contacts, a task entrusted to a small telephone exchange that by the end of the month will be assumed by thousands of municipal public officials.

The Chilean Society of Intensive Medicine said that due to huge demand, the hospital system should add 320 to 350 critically-used beds on Monday, but authorities only add about 50 a day.

In the last week alone, there were more than 31,000 additional infections, totaling 122,000 and 1,448 deaths from coronavirus in Chile.

In Argentina, where there are more than 19,500 infected and 615 dead, the authorities gave some details on how the quarantine will be extended from Monday to June 28, especially in the city of Buenos Aires, one of the main sources of infection.

The capital government pointed out that the inhabitants of the city will be able to run to exercise without wearing a mask.

“We are going to ask them to wear masks because they can be detrimental to health in more intense aerobic activities,” said the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós.

For less demanding physical activities, such as walking, cycling or skating, the mandatory use of the mask will continue.

In the Argentine capital, the opening of clothing and footwear stores in areas of moderate circulation will also be allowed from Monday, with very strict standards of distance and hygiene that include the prohibition of using fitting rooms. Those premises were exempt from the relaxation of the quarantine allowed to most businesses weeks ago.

Meanwhile, adult walks with children will be extended during the weekends and religious institutions will be able to transmit their services via the internet.

The authorities also specified that in the rest of the country, where the spread of the coronavirus is much more limited, different industrial activities will resume and the opening of gastronomic venues, gyms, swimming pools, yoga centers and popular libraries will be allowed with due social distancing. .