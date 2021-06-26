Tragic news: Abdalelah Haroun, world medalist, died in a traffic accident at the age of 24



The sprinter was the first Asian to win a medal in the category.

Photo: Lintao Zhang / .

The world of sport received the terrible news of the death of Abdalelah Haroun, a 24-year-old young athlete, in a traffic accident. The Qatar Olympic Committee confirmed the tragic outcome of the event. Haroun was an athlete with great projection in his country. The sprinter had won the bronze medal in the 400-meter event at the World Athletics Championships.

“Qatar team sprinter and 400 meter world bronze medalist Abdalelah Haroun died today“, Expressed the Qatar Olympic Committee, through its social networks. The highest sports entity was the first to announce the event.

عداء الأدعم عبدالإله هارون صاحب برونزية العالم 400 متر 🇶🇦 في ذمة الله إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون #teamqatar pic.twitter.com/pDb9ivvhuW – Team Qatar 🇶🇦 (@qatar_olympic) June 26, 2021

Subsequently, the final confirmation from the International Athletics Federation (IAAF). The news motivated multiple organizations and institutions to begin express condolences to the athlete’s family and to disseminate images alluding to the young promise of Qatari sports.

World Athletics is deeply saddened to hear that Qatari sprinter Abdalelah Haroun – 2017 world 400m bronze medalist and a former world junior champion – has died in a car crash at the age of 24. – World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) June 26, 2021

The young sprinter had achieved great results at his young age. At the 2017 London World Athletics Championships, Haroun became the first Asian to win a medal in the category. Abdalelah managed to establish the best brand in Qatar, in the 400 meters, a record that allowed him to obtain his bronze medal with only 20 years of age.

Gone too soon 💔 The Olympic Council of Asia is shocked to hear the news of the double Asian Games gold medalist, Late Abdalelah Haroun’s sudden death. May his soul rest in peace. More strength to his family and loved ones🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/NsYwO4SB7B – Olympic Council of Asia (@AsianGamesOCA) June 26, 2021

The Qatari had also won the silver medal in the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Portland. In the U-20 category, Abdalelah Haroun managed to hang the gold medal. In 2019, the young athlete suffered a Tendon injury that prevented him from participating at an optimal level in the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha.

2017 World 400m bronze medalist Abdalelah Haroun died in a car accident, today, at the age of 24. Rest in Peace. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/SEn0L4v4sS – AfroBallers (@afroballers) June 26, 2021

You may also like:

Behind the ball alert: 140 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the Copa América in Brazil