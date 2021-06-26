in U.S.

Tragic news: Abdalelah Haroun, world medalist, died in a traffic accident at the age of 24


The sprinter was the first Asian to win a medal in the category.

Photo: Lintao Zhang / .

The world of sport received the terrible news of the death of Abdalelah Haroun, a 24-year-old young athlete, in a traffic accident. The Qatar Olympic Committee confirmed the tragic outcome of the event. Haroun was an athlete with great projection in his country. The sprinter had won the bronze medal in the 400-meter event at the World Athletics Championships.

Qatar team sprinter and 400 meter world bronze medalist Abdalelah Haroun died today“, Expressed the Qatar Olympic Committee, through its social networks. The highest sports entity was the first to announce the event.

Subsequently, the final confirmation from the International Athletics Federation (IAAF). The news motivated multiple organizations and institutions to begin express condolences to the athlete’s family and to disseminate images alluding to the young promise of Qatari sports.

The young sprinter had achieved great results at his young age. At the 2017 London World Athletics Championships, Haroun became the first Asian to win a medal in the category. Abdalelah managed to establish the best brand in Qatar, in the 400 meters, a record that allowed him to obtain his bronze medal with only 20 years of age.

The Qatari had also won the silver medal in the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Portland. In the U-20 category, Abdalelah Haroun managed to hang the gold medal. In 2019, the young athlete suffered a Tendon injury that prevented him from participating at an optimal level in the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha.

