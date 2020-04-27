When it comes to Roberto Farias, most of the critics remember the filmmaker’s beginning in Atlândia, his time at chanchada (Rico Ri à Toa) and ends by citing O Assalto ao Trem Pagador, from 1962, as his masterpiece. There is controversy. Farias really started in the chanchada, he turned to the social policeman with Cidade Threatened, from 1960. He returned to the chanchada with Um Candango na Belacap, which followed, yes, O Assalto. Based on a famous case – the assault on the payment train of the Central Railway of Brazil, in June 1960 -, the film stands out not only for its technical and narrative virtuosity (it is very well done), but also for its critical voltage. Due to the meticulousness in the execution of the plan, for a time the Rio police came to believe that it would have been an international gang. Based on the script he co-wrote with Luiz Carlos Barreto and Alinor Azevedo, Farias structures the story in the opposition between the hill and the asphalt, represented by the characters Tião Medonho and Grilo.

The first was played by Eliezer Gomes, chosen in a contest. The second, by the director’s brother, with whom he had already made a threatened city, Reginaldo Faria. At the dawn of Cinema Novo, O Assalto ao Trem Pagador ended up integrated into the movement. It would be its urban aspect, almost in opposition to the cinema of the hinterland, which would soon win international festivals. Farias was awarded national prizes, including Saci, awarded by the state. It was a huge public success.

Two years later, Tragic Jungle, another partnership between Roberto and his brother Reginaldo. The film is based on the novel by Hernani Donato. It composes a block of remarkable coherence with Cidade and O Assalto, as if they had been conceived as a trilogy. Even for his training in the studio, Farias made commercial cinema as an aesthetic option. But, perhaps because of the circumstances – Tragic Jungle it arrived in the halls in the year of the military coup -, unlike the previous ones, it did not have great public success and even the criticism was reticent.

There is a defining moment in the film. The camera – a black and white photograph of José Rosa – is placed on the floor and follows the movement of a man who gathers all his strength to lift the load that is crushing him. This man is an x ​​anga-yí. He works in the extraction of yerba mate, on the Paraguayan border. The film, like Donato’s book, creates a world that resembles hell. Men’s work is slave. Women are forcibly prostituted. Farias shows a closed world. The plantation has its police, the sale, in which the worker is indebted, and even the brothel, with prostitutes. An hour of sex is expensive, but they do not earn. All the money that spins is intended to demean people. Everyone is always in debt.

This dramatic construction of a (im) perfect world remains unique, it does not resemble anything in Brazilian cinema. Perhaps it has a parallel only in the Globo miniseries, Supermax, as the reality show simulated in a maximum security penitentiary, but, in this case, with less importance attributed to sex and money. In the plot of Tragic Jungle, the slave falls in love with the sex worker, but she is already the object of desire by the brutes of the group. They decide to flee, and become targets of a human hunt. Reginaldo Faria is the protagonist and she is one of the most beautiful women who ever made cinema in Brazil, a wild beauty, Rejane Medeiros. The relationship of Reginaldo and Rejane, highlighted by the most lyrical movements of Luiz Bonfá’s track, has something to do with the concept of the script that Dalton Trumbo wrote for the star-producer Kirk Douglas – just remember Spartacus and Varínia, in the 1960 epic which takes the name of the first. Tragic Jungle it has a more intimate profile, but it is no less strong. Social themes, realism at a glance, the relationship between work and money, and the camera directed basically at the actors’ bodies, everything – love and violence – brings Farias to Luchino Visconti’s cinema, in what is most politicized, the (Marxist) class struggle.

The director had mixed feelings about Tragic Jungle. He said he lost a lot of money, got into debt and, in times of a lot of censorship, joined a lighter cinema, the comedy Toda Nudez Has A Father Who Is A Beast and the trilogy with Roberto Carlos, before returning to the front line with Pra Frente Brasil, which caused so much controversy in the early 1980s, even during the dictatorship. For him, the memory of a film was hard, difficult, in the sense that filming on location in the jungle was exhausting. Roberto Farias died in May 2018, almost two years ago. It is already high time that Tragic Jungle get recognition as the true classic of Brazilian cinema that it is.

