Tragic death of a mother when she crashed with the same motorcycle on which her son had died a month ago

A terrible motorcycle accident had killed her son just a month earlier. But while celebrating a tribute in her memory, 51-year-old Diane Everett he lost control of the same motorcycle his son had the accident on, and ended with the same outcome.

The events took place last Saturday in Colorado (United States), according to The Coloradoan, at approximately 12.00 local time. State police confirmed that Everett, while trying to turn a curve, the motorcycle entered a ditch and collided with a sewer, so that the driver was thrown. She had to be transferred to the nearest hospital where she later passed away.

The tribute, which attracted more than 80 motorists, also included Joshua Everett and his sister Amanda Everett, Diane’s stepson and daughter, respectively. After the loss of their brother, they witnessed the tragic accident of their mother.

Her stepson Joshua, who at all times referred to her as a mother, told the aforementioned American media that “As we got closer, I could see parts of the bike and I think we both knew what happened.”. “All I could think of was, ‘Not again. I can’t lose two of them,'” the young man declared.