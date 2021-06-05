Tragedy in Italy, footballer dies in posthumous tribute match to his brother

Italy is shocked by an unprecedented event in a posthumous tribute match, the former Parma player Giuseppe Perrino lost his life due to a fatal heart attack during one of the matches of the tournament organized to pay tribute to his brother Rocco Perrino, who perished ago three years in an accident.

At just 29 years old, Perrino played a match in the tournament in memory of his brother who died in 2018 in a bicycle accident, when he was 19 years old.

Reports indicate that Perrino collapsed on the playing field in Poggiomarino, the city where both brothers were born, but medical assistance failed to revive him and he died lying on the field.

Giuseppe Perrino played in Parma’s youth teams as a midfielder, although he could never make the jump to Serie A.

