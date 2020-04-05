Juan Eduardo it was very brave and decided take care of her mother Adriana when got sick from Covid-19 some days ago. It was the only bra for the 37-year-old woman in the midst of her illness, but this Friday a tragedy happened when a storm fell and accidentally the young man was electrocuted and died.

Hours before the accident, Adriana began to have respiratory failure so an ambulance came to take her to a hospital while the teenager stayed at home cleaning.

The teenager of 14 years had to turn on the water pump to continue his work, However a heavy rain caused the young man to be electrocuted. His neighbors saw him busily sweep minutes before the accident.

In addition to Juan EduardoAdriana has three more children, a teenage girl of 15 and two younger twins. Being head of the family and getting infected with Covid-19 plunged her into a crisisSo she decided to send her children with relatives, but her older son refused and insisted on taking care of her.

“My son told me ‘I will stay with you’, I will not forget that he said ´no mom with that disease if you die, what am I going to do ?, no mom I die with you, we died together´, and he came with me and it is something that I am going to thank him for, I will always be very grateful for that ”, Adriana related to the Excelsior portal.

The woman is a taxi driver and does not know exactly where she became infected, however, Juan Eduardo took charge of feeding her and taking care of her. He recently turned 14 and was sad about the situation, however, the lawyer Carlos Mota, from the Delos Foundation, learned from neighbors of his situation and brought him a cake. the teenager and a pantry for both.

When the lawyer found out about the tragedy, he went to do the paperwork for the child’s body and with sadness he related what happened in a video on his social networks. He was devastated by the death of the young man, and shared the outrageous response from some neighbors. They harassed the mother and her son upon learning that she was infected with the new coronavirus.

However the physical pain Because of the virus that has turned the world upside down, it is not the only thing that has suffered, because as a result of which his diagnosis was revealed, he has suffered from the discrimination Y attacks by their coworkers.

In several interviews with the media, he said that he could have contracted the virus during the last week of February, when it led to three subjects of Asian origin, two adults and one minor, from the subway Aztec City to Plaza Las Americas. One of those people, stands out in the talks, he wore mask covers.

Until on March 12 he felt the first symptoms of the illness; however, during the period between the trip in late February and his ailments, he did his work on a daily basis, so travel within Ecatepec or towards Tecámac, Teotihuacán Valley or even the Mexico City were constant and numerous.

The same day that he felt the first ravages of the disease, he decided to go to the Health Institute of the State of Mexico to have it reviewed. There they diagnosed her with J11 influenza, because he had come with a fever. They recommended that he return to his home and remain in isolation why “I was vulnerable to being given something stronger ”, related to the newscast.

The medications they prescribed were paracetamol, naproxen and loratadineBut these did not work to lessen his symptoms. “It was weird, my breathing was fine, I even said ‘I’m going to be cured’, but out of nowhere I had a problem again“, Which added to severe chest pain, as well as fevers up to 40.5 degrees. Against this background, he decided to consult other specialists.

On March 20, it was determined to go to the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases (INER). Due to her symptoms, those who treated her suspected that she had Covid-19 Y paid 1,492 pesos for a test. They returned her home with the recipe of a antiviral to lessen the effects and a wake up call for having taken naproxenwhich is “Forbidden” for the picture he presented.

After a few days, the INER confirmed she was a carrier of the Covid-19 and they recommended that she do nebulizations so that she could breathe better, in addition to taking all necessary precautions so as not to spread the virus around your house and spread it to other members of your family.

After several days of having begun her confinement, Adriana began to experience episodes in which his skin was burning. “It burns me like when you skip a drop of boiling oil but all over the body. I already have four days like this. I go to bathe because I can’t stand the touch of clothes, what’s more, even the water hurts”, He narrated for El Universal.

But not only have suffered from the attacks of the disease, but also of the discrimination of his coworkers, because he decided to record a video in which he warned about take this virus seriously that has spread throughout the country and transmit it through the various WhatsApp groups that he had with other taxi drivers.

However, the responses he received they were not encouraging. “People began to attack me and tell me that I was a carried, what was it sold from the PRI, who had given me pantries, money. Later, the same union said that it was profiting with them, with the carriers, who wanted to attract attention (…) My son was threatened”Commented Adriana regretfully, who is afraid of being attacked when I come out again.

“Not only are the symptoms of the disease painful, it is painful what one can feel as a person, because people do not understand it. They attack you, they see you badly and they don’t believe you. I do not do it for five minutes of fame, I do it to raise awareness because it is terrible not to be able to see your family. I don’t know if my children are right or wrong, “he said.

Despite the criticism she has received from people, Adriana wanted to publicize her case despite the physical and emotional wear This implies, to warn society to keep the necessary care to avoid contracting the disease that so far has claimed the lives of 60 people in the country.