Tragedy in college sports! Jake Ehlinger, Texas linebacker and brother of Sam, chosen in the NFL Draft, was found dead



Jake was with Sam when he was chosen in the last NFL draft.

The misfortune manifested again in the united states college sport. The austin police, Texas, found jake ehlinger lifeless, University of Texas linebacker and brother of Sam Ehlinger, player who was chosen five days ago by the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL Draft.

Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger was found dead off campus Thursday according to Austin police. No cause of death or details were released. pic.twitter.com/i7tMXFWgsf – Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) May 6, 2021

Ehlinger was 20 years old and was gotten killed shortly after noon this Thursday. Austin police received a call at 12:18 pm that alerted the event. They did not specify how they found the body, but did mention that your death is not considered suspicious. Despite this, no details have been revealed about it.

Texas LB Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger, was found dead on Thursday, according to Austin, Texas police. No cause of death was released and police said it was not considered suspicious. He was 20 years old. https://t.co/2MQMoGVZ6V – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 7, 2021

Jake Ehlinger came to Texas in 2019, and did not play in the last two seasons. On Saturday, May 1, in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, his brother Sam Ehlinger was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts. They had a very close relationship. The Colts are doing their best to get Sam to take an immediate flight back home to accompany his brother and family.

“Words cannot express the deep sadness we feel. Jake was a great person, everything you could ask of an athlete / student. Being a Texan meant everything to him“Said Steve Sarkisian, coach of the University of Texas football team.

The University of Texas fired him with an emotional video of his best moments as a member of the American football team. Simply heartbreaking. Teammates, fans and like-minded people also dedicated messages to him via Twitter.