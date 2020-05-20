Las Vegas, USA

ANDLast December, Gregory Tyree Boyce celebrated his 30th birthday with a thoughtful post about his life: “At one point I didn’t think I would be 30 years old.”

Then he added: “Over the years, like everyone else, I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days when I only reflect on what is important. What a time to be alive. Let’s make the rest of these years the best possible! ”

Six months after this renewed vision of life, it seems that he succumbed to his inner demons. Boyce, known for his role as Tyler Crowley in the movie “Twilight” (2008), was found dead at the age of 30 at his home in Las Vegas (USA), along with his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, 27 .

Boyce had an ephemeral fame for playing Tyler Crowley in the first movie in the “Twilight” saga.

A decade later, in 2018, he gave life to a cowboy in a short film titled poca “pocolypse”.

Causes

At the moment, the causes of the death of the couple, found dead last Wednesday, May 13, by a cousin of the actor, are unknown, according to forensic sources from Las Vegas to the E! Website. News.

According to TMZ, a website specializing in celebrity information, sources at the investigation found an “unknown white powdery substance at the scene.”

As pointed out by E! News, Boyce’s cousin “was concerned that Greg had to be in Los Angeles (USA). He went home and found them. “

The actor was “very focused on different businesses” and leaves a 10-year-old daughter; while his partner Adepoju, with whom he had been dating for “just over a year,” was the mother of a young child.

Boyce’s mother has been the one who confirmed the death of the young actor’s followers.

Reactions

Hollywood regretted the news released yesterday. Boyce’s family called the death a great loss: “He was a father, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend. He was the light of all our lives and we are very sad for his death. ” “The Gregory we knew was intimate with the world and a good person. He was a very respectful and responsible man. He always put others first, ”continues the statement, which also asks to respect their privacy.

ZOOM

Present.

Gregory Tyree Boyce was preparing a business to sell chicken wings that was going to be called West Wings, according to what his mother reported on Facebook, colleagues reported.

