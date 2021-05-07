Tragedy: family and their dog die in New York home fire



Nassau County, Long Island.

Photo: Mariela Lombard / El Diario

An 18-year-old teenager and her parents died in a rapid fire that devastated their home in Nassau County, Long Island (NY), early morning yesterday.

According to a neighbor, the young woman she had just been accepted to New York University (NYU). The home on Washington Avenue in Garden City was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene around 5:40 a.m. yesterday, the police chief said.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims. The parents were 62 and 60 years old, according to Patch.com. The Nassau County Fire Marshal also confirmed that a small dog died in the fire.

The Garden City Public School District sent a letter to families saying “we are heartbroken” to learn that the devastating fire killed three “loved ones,” including a Garden City High School student.

“This tragedy affects our entire community as we mourn this immeasurable loss, and our hearts go out to all who knew them, ”reads the letter from the Superintendent of Schools, Kusum Sinha. “Death can be difficult for us to understand, especially when it is sudden. Many of us, including our students, may face a variety of emotions that may include shock, sadness and confusion ”.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. The fire chief said that in principle they do not suspect criminality. The sheriff could not confirm whether there were working smoke detectors at the home, NBC News reported.