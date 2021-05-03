Tragedy at sea: three die in boat wreck with immigrants

At least three people died and more than 20 had to be transferred to hospitals after a boat that was apparently used to transport undocumented immigrants was shipwrecked this Sunday off the coast of San Diego, in southern California (USA), authorities reported.

The relief teams responded at around 10:27 local time (17:27 GMT) to the warning of an overturned boat and with more than 20 people on board in Point Loma, near the national park. Cabrillo Monument, according to firefighters.

“In total, about 30 people were involved with that ship, three of whom were declared dead”Rick Romero, San Diego lifeguard lieutenant, told reporters hours later.

. @ ConsulMexSdi remains attentive to the development of the incident recorded in Point Loma to assist possible victims. Emergency line: ☎️ + 1 619-843-6399. pic.twitter.com/XHw4DegOlo – Carlos González Gtez (@carlos_glezgtez) May 3, 2021

The boat was completely destroyed and its remains washed ashore, according to photos posted on Twitter by San Diego firefighters.

Romero indicated that the aid agencies upon arriving at the scene found “people in the water, drowning, being sucked up by the rip current,” while others had already reached the shore.

He described the conditions at the site as “quite harsh”: strong surf, cold wind and water at a temperature of 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15.5 degrees Celsius), which, he said, can cause hypothermia “pretty quickly.”

For his part, Jeff Stephenson, supervisor and Border Patrol agent in San Diego, said that they are investigating whether it was a boat used to transport undocumented immigrants.

“Everything indicates, from our perspective, that it was a smuggling ship to smuggle migrants into the United States”said the officer.

He assured that they have not yet confirmed the nationality of the people involved, but said that the agents are consulting the people who were transferred to hospitals.

A boat had capsized around 10:30 a.m. near the Point Loma peninsula, according to the #SanDiego Fire Department

Boats and aircraft were still searching at noon for other possible survivors. Https://t.co/zTzS7pAF8S – La Jornada (@lajornadaonline) May 2, 2021

A person who was reportedly piloting the ship is in the custody of the officers, according to reports.

The Los Angeles Times newspaper had anticipated that the authorities were studying reports according to which the group of people was traveling in a low-height boat similar to those that smugglers often use to illegally bring people to the United States from Mexico.

Keep reading: Biden government warns migrant children are not guaranteed to stay in the US and could be deported