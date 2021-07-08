Tragedies that have marked ‘Glee’: Naya Rivera, Cory Monteith and Mark Salling died

They confirm the death of Naya Rivera in Lake Piru

(CNN Spanish) – One year has passed since the death of actress Naya Rivera. The actress who played Santana Lopez on the TV series “Glee” from 2009 to 2015 went out in a boat with her son on a lake in California and screamed for help just before drowning, using the last of her strength to carry her son 4-year-old back in a boat, the boy told investigators.

“Glee”, the hit series that recounted the lives of several seemingly maladjusted young people who joined in a singing and dancing club, ran for 6 years.

Rivera’s death adds to a list of tragedies that have marked the series.

The death of Cory Monteith: mixture of heroin and accidental alcohol

It happened while the series was still on the air. Monteith, 31, who played athlete Finn Hudson was found dead in his hotel room in Vancouver on July 13, 2013. He was 31 years old.

According to the coroner’s report, Monteith died from an accidental mix of injected heroin and ingestion of alcohol.

The young actor was the sentimental partner of Lea Michele, actress of the cast, who played Rachel Berry.

Monteith had been in drug rehab in April of that year and spoke openly about his drug abuse problems. As he told Parade magazine in 2011, he started using them when he was 13 years old.

Mark Salling: Child Pornography Possession and Death Charges

Mark Salling, who played Noah “Puck” Puckerman, was found dead in 2018 at the age of 35.

“Mark was a kind and caring person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to repair serious mistakes and errors in judgment,” said Michael J. Proctor, Mark Salling’s attorney at the time.

The little that is known about the circumstances of his death is that the Police responded to a report of a death in a wooded area of ​​Tujunga, Los Angeles, that January 30.

Salling was indicted in 2016 on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography and pleaded guilty to the possession charge and his sentence was to be March 7 of the year he died.

