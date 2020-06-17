The marijuana was found inside the two coffins that were sealed and moved in a funeral service car driven by a 22-year-old man.

Recife (Brazil), Jun 16 . .- The Militarized Police of the Brazilian state of Goiás (center) seized 300 kilos of marijuana that were transported in two coffins by a young man who alleged that he was transporting the coffins of victims of conronaviruses, according to reports. this Tuesday the authorities.

Marijuana, according to a police statement, was found inside the two coffins that were sealed and were being moved in a funeral service car driven by a 22-year-old man.

The vehicle was boarded during a roadblock last Monday on one of the federal highways and due to the nervousness of the driver, who alleged that they were two killed by COVID-19, the agents who carried out the boarding decided to open the coffins that were sealed. and wrapped with a protective plastic.

The marijuana found inside the coffins had left the city of Ponta Porá, in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul (west) and border with Paraguay, and was destined for Goiania, the capital of Goiás.

The driver of the vehicle, whose identity was not disclosed, was detained, while the confiscated marijuana was sent to a police station in the municipality of Jataí, where the police checkpoint was carried out, ending with the seizure of the drug.

The arrest occurs as COVID-19 continues to escalate in Brazil and the South American giant, despite the increase in the number of infections and deaths, has begun a gradual reopening of the activities that had been suspended by quarantines and measures. of compulsory social isolation in almost the entire country.

Brazil, the second country most affected in the world by the new coronavirus, reached 45,241 deaths and 923,189 confirmed cases on Tuesday, according to data from the Ministry of Health confirming that the pandemic is still progressing at an accelerated rate.