Traffic: the new fines for using the mobile or not wearing the belt, already this summer

Madrid

Updated Thursday, April 8, 2021 – 20:01

The reform of the Traffic Law that begins its parliamentary process could be ready much earlier than expected, according to the president of the Congressional Road Safety Commission.

Carrying a mobile phone is punishable by six points (three before) and 200 euros

The reform of the Traffic Law could be approved already this summer. That would be several months ahead of schedule by the Executive when, in mid-March, the Council of Ministers gave the go-ahead for its parliamentary processing. This has been stated by Juan Jos Matar, president of the Congress Road Safety and Sustainable Mobility Commission, in a seminar organized by the EY consultancy. It can be ready in June, although specifying dates is very difficult. But I think the government is in an apparent hurry to get it done, he remarked.

Its implementation toughen the punishment of the most dangerous behaviors behind the wheel: carry the mobile in your hand and it will be six points less (three, now); do not use the belt, helmet and child seats, or use them improperly they will go from three to four points. And bring a radar detector, even if it is not used, another three less. To balance, prizes will be introduced to those who, for example, take safe driving courses, says Javier Villalba, former head of regulations at the DGT and today at the head of the Toledo Traffic Department.

Although no measure has been as questioned as the one proposed for End the rule that allows you to exceed the limit on conventional roads by 20 km / h when overtaking. In fact, as this newspaper has learned, this initiative is the subject of one of the amendments presented to the project in the first phase of allegations, which ends on April 16. Several motorist associations have already announced that they will contact political parties in this regard and a recent study by DVuelta shows that these maneuvers will be much more dangerous.

The parliamentary procedure, Matar says, will not go through the plenary session of Congress unless there is an amendment to the entirety or it is demanded by the Lower House table. That will save between a month and a month and a half of time in a process that, curiously, is piloted by the Interior Commission and not the Road Safety Commission. And the fact is that the latter, despite the fact that it was constituted 17 years ago, still does not have the legislative capacity that the former does.

Perhaps that is why the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, presented the project at the end of March, when it had already been approved and without the possibility of debate. And, according to Matar, the reform of the law has been carried out without sufficient prior dialogue, neither with the different associations nor with the sector. So there are already several proposed amendments, although that does not detract from the Commission President’s optimism about the deadlines. Nor that there are nine parliamentary groups or a rarefied environment that complicates consensus.

Once approved by the Interior Commission, the rule will go to debate in the Senate. If approved here, the reform will be effective. Otherwise, if the different resources clog it, its processing will return to the Lower House, but already to its Plenary. The latter would delay the now announced roadmap.

