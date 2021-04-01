Traffic says not to raise the amount of fines “at the present time”

Between 100 and 6,000 euros today

FLIX CHERRY

Madrid

Updated Thursday, March 25, 2021 – 12:40

The body led by Pere Navarro opts for increasing the number of points that is removed from meat for committing infractions. In 2019, the DGT collected just over 374 million euros and imposed 4.6 million complaints.

Complaints for distractions captured by the DGT Interview. Pere Navarro: “We are not in favor of raising the fines: the rich do not care and the one who is badly crunches” Reform. The Government toughens the card for points and changes the emergency triangles for the V16 light

“In no case is there a forecast to tighten the number of traffic fines at the current time.” The DGT has shown itself as bluntly in a parliamentary response from the body led by Pere Navarro to several Vox deputies and to which Servimedia has had access.

In 2019, the last year for which there are official data, Traffic collected 374,301,167 euros – more than a million a day and almost the same figure as a year ago – after imposing 4.6 million fines, 500 every hour. In 2020, the number of sanctions fell to 3.9 million, 17.2% less, although this data has been estimated by the European Motorist Association Associated. Two thirds of them were again, as in previous years, due to speeding.

Three years ago, in an interview with EL MUNDO just a month after coming to the forefront of the organization in this second stage, Navarro emphasized that idea. “Raising the fines does not matter to the rich and creaks the poor,” he said then.

In addition, when the reform of the Traffic Law to be processed in Congress was presented in November, it was surprising that they would rise from three three to six points will be lost for using the mobile while driving, but the financial penalty will be maintained at 200 euros. The reason is that, as the DGT has also specified in its response to Vox, they prefer to opt for raising the number of points to withdraw.

Although on the road, and this is not remembered by the agency, they will also hope to increase the number of penalties imposed for speed: it is expected that this year up to 75 new radars will be installed, most on secondary roads and 60% of them, stretch. In fact, one of the reasons for ending the rule that allows to exceed the limit on the road by 20 km / h when overtaking is precisely to avoid the thousands of resources that can be raised to the fines of those section radars.

From 100 to 6000 euros, 50% with prompt payment

In this way, the scheme of fines remains as it has been until now. In general, the minor ones punished with up to 100 euros, the serious ones with 200 and the very serious ones, with up to 500 euros, an amount that amounts to 600 euros in the great excesses of speed. The amount rises to 1,000 euros in repeat offenders for alcohol or those who test positive for the presence of drugs, even for the first time. In principle, the most expensive sanction for a driver is the one imposed for driving a radar inhibitor (neither detector nor warning device): 6,000 euros.

Except for the latter, the amount can be reduced to 50% if it is paid within 20 calendar days after it is notified to us, although the right to appeal is lost. This possibility does not even arise when the owner of the vehicle does not identify the driver. In these cases, the final sanction will be graduated based on the original offense. If it is mild, be twice the same; if it is serious or very serious, triple, and they will never be able to benefit from the 50% reduction. These fines were one of the few, which, curiously, increased in 2020.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more