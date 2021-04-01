Traffic returns to using harsh images to promote seatbelt use

The danger of short trips on back roads

FLIX CHERRY

Madrid

Monday, March 29, 2021 – 15:04

The new awareness campaign recalls that this element has been saving lives for 50 years. In 2020, 125 people who died aboard a passenger car or van were not wearing it.

Traffic campaign to raise awareness about the use of seat belts

The first seat belt was the brainchild of Nils Bohlin, an engineer for the Swedish manufacturer Volvo. It was 1959. In Spain, it became mandatory since 1973 on the road and, since 1992, in urban areas and in the rear seats. But if 50 years ago the DGT had to insist on the importance of this element, then a stranger who has to continue doing so is surprising now. Above all, because studies repeatedly insist that It reduces the risk of death by 50% and the risk of serious injury by 75%.

And yet, in 2020 and with data on accidents that occurred on interurban roads within 24 hours, the percentage of deaths in passenger cars and vans that did not use said safety device increased from 22% to 26%. In total 125 people of which half have been saved. This increase, moreover, was also evident in the last campaign to monitor the use of seat belts between 8 and 14 March and in which the number of drivers who did not wear it increased by 7%, compared to the same campaign that was carried out last year.

All this has led the DGT to launch an awareness campaign, yet another to end these behaviors. He has baptized it as “Not wearing the belt seems a thing of the past … but it is not” because of the bad indicators and because, in part, it is illustrated with images of an advertisement from 1973 in which the importance of this security element is already stressed.

The campaign can be followed on radio and seen on television, digital and social networks (#PareceCosaDelPasado) and once again resort to harsh and dramatic images, although not morbid. And it is made to coincide with Holy Week because, without the possibility of making large trips beyond the province or the CCAA in which we reside, Short trips, by known routes and a great part of them, by secondary roads take on even more weight. The same that are claimed, each year, about 75% of the lives lost on the road.

In fact, the DGT recalls that last March 19, in which there were also perimeter closures in those communities where this day was a public holiday, it became the second day of the year with the highest death toll (9 people). So far this year, there have been 191 fatalities in 24-hour road accidents.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more