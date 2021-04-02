Traffic Relief Lanes: How to Get Around

In certain roads and situations we may encounter various types of “Special lanes” in which it is necessary to follow specific regulations. We are talking about the additional lanes, the reversible rails and the lanes in the opposite direction than usual, three types that may seem very similar, because in the end they all respond to a single objective, which is to alleviate the flow of traffic, but they have several nuances between them. Then you can discover those differences and what rules must be met in each of them.

Additional lanes

Additional lanes are usually enabled in two-way roads where the width of the road or platform allows to have a new lane taking advantage of the shoulder (s). In this way, in the sense that traffic experiences greater retentions, a new lane is created that will help facilitate its flow, normally using cones to divide both directions.

The problem with establishing an additional lane is that it goes from having two “standard” width to having three, but with a smaller width, which translates into a greater risk, this being the reason why a maximum speed of 80 km / h and a generic minimum of 60 km / h for all road users, as well as the obligation to turn on the short-range lighting. Likewise, it is forbidden to invade the opposite direction. Breaking any of these rules is considered a serious offense punishable by € 200.

Reversible rails

The reversible lanes we find them in town, located on the axis of the road and crossed by means of a double dashed line. Regarding the previous ones, they conserve the usual width of each of the lanes of the road, since its construction had already been projected with it, although there is no physical division between both directions.

The direction of the traffic that circulates through said lane is established according to the retentions that it presents, being indicated by means of some traffic lights at the beginning of it in which a red cross or a green arrow appears. Thus, only the vehicles that circulate through it will have to have the short range lights, being the maximum speed of 50 km / h (the generic maximum in town).

Lanes in the opposite direction than usual

Finally, it remains to talk about the lanes enabled in the opposite direction to the usual, typical on highways and highways. They are again opened to reduce possible traffic jams, taking advantage of the different steps in the medians and subtracting one lane to the opposite direction. These lanes can only circulate passenger cars without trailers and motorcycles, at a speed 80 km / h maximum, At least 60 km / h and with the short range lights lit, being totally forbidden to invade the opposite direction to overtake.

Regarding the users who circulate in the usual sense, they must always have the lights on and they cannot invade the opposite direction. Likewise, if they only have one lane, they must adopt the same speed limit of 80 km / h.

However, it is also possible to enable a lane in the opposite direction to the usual one for other reasons, such as works on the road. Under these conditions, the same rules previously imposed will prevail, with the exception that not only cars without trailers and motorcycles can circulate, but all types of vehicles.

Standard Additional rail Reversible rail Cont. habitualVel. max.80 km / h50 km / h80 km / hVel. min.60 km / h Generic 60 km / hLightingShort range Short range (users only) Short range

I hope that with this short article you have refreshed how to circulate on these three types of special lanes, which will not only be useful to save a fine, but also to do it with greater security. Also, surely you can now answer the last multiple choice question posed by the DGT in the new edition of its magazine:

“An additional circumstantial lane has been enabled on this highway. At what speed, at a minimum, must they travel on that lane?

A. 60 km / h or less if so marked.

B. 80 km / h.

C. Half of the generic indicated for each category of vehicles. “

PS: indeed, the correct answer is A.

