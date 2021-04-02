Traffic noise makes female cricket less demanding during sex

In mating season, the male crickets they perform courtship songs by rubbing their wings when a female is around. But to produce it they spend a lot of energy since the sound itself contains valuable information about the qualities of each of them. Females take into account the quality of the song when choosing their mate. But what happens when other sounds prevent its good reception?

Cricket behavior during breeding is significantly affected by traffic noise and other man-made sounds.

A team of scientists, led by the Anglia Ruskin University In the UK, he conducted experiments to see how the behavior of female African field cricket or two-spotted cricket (Gryllus bimaculatus) varied under different acoustic conditions.

The results, which have been published in the journal Behavioral Ecology, reveal that crickets’ behavior during reproduction is significantly affected by traffic noise and other artificial sounds, a finding that could have implications for the future success of the species. .

Males make unnecessary efforts

To reach these conclusions, the researchers paired female crickets with silenced males in noisy conditions. environmental, artificial and of traffic, the latter recorded at ground level next to a highway near Cambridge.

The males were then allowed to freely pretend to the females, but instead of emitting their own song, the authors played different types of artificial courtship sounds depending on each male: de high quality, from bpoor quality or did not reproduce no song.

Anthropogenic noise alters the way females perceive males when selecting mates

Thus, under conditions of control of the ambient noise, females intermarried with males much earlier and more frequently when courtship song was of high quality. However, this same high-quality courtship song did not provide any benefit to the males in breeding conditions. man-made noise and of traffic. Besides, the flirtation duration and the frequency of copulation were not influenced by the quality or presence of a song.

“As a result, males that produce high-quality songs under these conditions spend more energy singing to try to make a profit, which could affect the survival of individuals,” he explains Adam Bent, lead author of the study and researcher at the British university.

The findings thus suggest that anthropogenic noise alters the way females perceive males when selecting a mate. And in turn, this affects their individual fitness – since crickets can expend more energy to produce a better courtship song – and the viability long-term population.

Females are distracted by other sounds

Faced with artificial or traffic noises, “female crickets may choose to mate with lower-quality males, as they cannot detect differences in mating quality due to human-made noise. This can lead to a reduction or total loss of the viability of the offspring, ”Bent continues.

Traffic noise and cricket courtship noise do not share the same acoustic frequencies

The explanation is that traffic noise and cricket courtship song do not share the same acoustic frequencies, so instead of masking the song of the insects, the traffic noise distracts the females.

For the co-author Sophie mowles, Senior Lecturer in Animal and Environmental Biology at the British University, these interruptions during reproduction they can harm the continuation of the population. “But since anthropogenic noise is a very recent evolutionary selection pressure, it is difficult to predict how species can adapt,” he concludes.

Reference:

Adam Bent et al. “Anthropogenic noise disrupts mate choice behaviors in female Gryllus bimaculatus” Behavioral Ecology

Rights: Creative Commons.