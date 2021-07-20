Traffic jam in the uncertain left lane of the Real

The ‘left side operation’ has entered a jam from which the Real aims not to leave until the throes of the market. Olabe It was clear as they advanced that they are watching the uncertain lane with concern because they have trouble finding competition Monreal, the days pass and the news does not occur. Aihen

Muñoz He is looking to get out, but offers that seduce him and that are suitable for the club are made to be requested.

There is interest from English, Croatian or Belgian teams, although the Navarrese footballer’s priority is to land in a league destination. So far, the opportunities for Aihen continue in the First Division, transferred by Real.

His counterpart, Kevin

Rodrigues, has fallen injured being transferable in full operation exit. La Real reported yesterday that the one from Baiona was damaged against Huesca, at a proximal level, the semimembranous muscle of the left thigh. His return to activity will depend on the evolution he experiences and there are three weeks until the official competition starts. Monreal, the first sword of the left-handed winger, has started the preseason with the same pain in his knee at the end of last year. Meanwhile, the Real is exploring the market for left-handed defenses, so far without findings.