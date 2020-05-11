From the beginning of the crisis, confinement caused an exponential increase in voice and data traffic, especially motivated by teleworking, remote schooling, online video games and streaming content. So much so, that operators were forced to request “a rational and responsible use of telecommunications networks.”

Little by little, the use of data and voice stabilized both in the fixed network and in the mobile network, although it still continues at values ​​much higher than before the crisis. Today, phase 1 begins in some territories, but what has phase 0 meant for voice and data traffic in Spain? According to Telefónica data, last week there was a notable drop from 20:00, coinciding with the departure time of adults to the street.

Traffic rises again at 9pm and recovers at 10pm

On May 2, the vast majority of Spaniards began phase 0 of unconfinement, which allowed people over 14 to leave from 6 to 10 in the morning and from 20 to 23 hours. This measure has been reflected in network traffic, which, in the case of Telefónica, has registered a 13% decrease in fixed data traffic from that hour. This drop, which includes applause at 8pm, continues until 9pm and recovers its high values ​​around 10pm.

This drop is also reflected in almost all services, so that, for example, the most used video conferencing applications show a decrease of 15% in the late afternoon, just when it was the time of greatest use of the whole day in the previous weeks.

Telefónica has detected less mobile data traffic, although not as relevant as in the fixed network because we continue to use the mobile while we walk

In addition to the reduction in the consumption of fixed data, Telefónica has detected less mobile data traffic, not as relevant as in the fixed network since many users continue to use their mobile phones while walking. Specifically, that drop in the hour of greatest demand in the afternoon has been 6% compared to the usual levels of recent weeks. Mobile voice too has reduced the peak of the evenings by 9%, which occurred around 21:00 in previous weeks.

Finally, and as a curiosity, Telefónica has found that, after the second maximum value that gaming experienced on April 29 By releasing new games and software updates, the traffic produced by video games has stabilized again without major fluctuations.

