Traffic doubles on the first weekend with no restrictions on mobility

Traffic jams have returned to the roads. This weekend was expected to be moved as a result of the fall in mobility restrictions and, indeed, the Spanish did not disappoint the forecasts. It is encrypted in 42% increase in the volume of vehicles on the roads on key days weekend mobility, Friday and Sunday, on the occasion of the getaways that many citizens scheduled to visit relatives or rest in second homes on the beach and in the mountains. This being the estimated average, it should be noted that in some localities the traffic increased 75% more than its usual volume in recent months.

Long queues of cars could already be seen on Friday at the departures of large cities such as Madrid or Barcelona and then he calculated that the increase in travel and traffic would be almost double what had been appreciated so far. This growth in road users has directly affected road safety and a total of 8 deaths have been detected on the road in 7 different fatal traffic accidents.

On Sunday, in full return operation, It has been revealed as the day with the highest mortality, accumulating four deaths. The accumulated fatigue of the weekend, the lack of sleep and the desire to go home are some of the factors that reduce the driver’s abilities and put other road users at risk.

After these accidents it is again evident the vulnerability of motorcyclists, since four of them have been those who have lost their lives in the claims detected. The most common causes of accidents in this group of users are usually due to leaving the road and loss of control of the motorcycle on a road in poor condition, speeding or loss of the vehicle’s line.