Traffic denies that it can fine for the use of masks in the car

The agency ensures that it is a health issue and that they have no powers to fine or withdraw points.

Since 2017. The DGT loses half of its resources for fines

Traffic (DGT) has just struck down one of the controversies of the last few days: the use of masks inside the vehicle and the possible fines that will be imposed on drivers and users for this reason.

“Wearing the mask is a matter of public health. Therefore, its non-use is not a traffic offense and is not punishable by the DGT, neither with fines nor with points “precise in a publication that he has made through Twitter.

“There is no article in the Traffic and Road Safety Law, nor in the regulations that develop it, which state that not wearing it, taking it off or other actions with it is an infringing precept and much less that it entails the loss of points” adds the body led by Pere Navarro.

The statement responds, says the DGT, to the information that emerged in the last days on this matter and that, they affirm, was false news not verified either with the source or with the regulations.

